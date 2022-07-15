Cerity Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.57.

