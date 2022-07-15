Cerity Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

