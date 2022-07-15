Cerity Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,751,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,715,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after acquiring an additional 82,266 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44.
