Cerity Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

