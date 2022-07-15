Cerity Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 64,699 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of IYE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

