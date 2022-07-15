Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.51.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

