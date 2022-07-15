Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,243 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UMC stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

