Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,445.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

