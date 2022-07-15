Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 508.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 1,136,144 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,975,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $108.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

