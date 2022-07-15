Cerity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after acquiring an additional 92,166 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $53.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

