Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.31 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

