Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

