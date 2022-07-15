Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,208 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

