Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,969 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.