Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,550 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,468 shares during the period.

FNDE opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $33.54.

