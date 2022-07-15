Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 1,209,042 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

