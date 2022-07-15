Cerity Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,632,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 11,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Align Technology by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $247.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.57.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

