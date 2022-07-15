Cerity Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Omnicell by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

OMCL stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.