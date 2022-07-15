Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Atlassian by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Atlassian by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 1.01. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

