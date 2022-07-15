Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,375 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

