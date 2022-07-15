Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PCYO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $245.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

