Cerity Partners LLC Sells 379 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Middleby by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Middleby by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nassem Ziyad acquired 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.83 per share, with a total value of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $124.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.38. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

