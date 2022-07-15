Cerity Partners LLC Sells 526 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 73.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -0.60. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $404.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $219,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,834,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,223 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,611. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

