Cerity Partners LLC Sells 804 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 630,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1,671.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

DXC opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

