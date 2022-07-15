Cerity Partners LLC Sells 848 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.00 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.