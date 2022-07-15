Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,317 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,317 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.34. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

