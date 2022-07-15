Cerity Partners LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $460.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

