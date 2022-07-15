Cerity Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Masimo by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,982,000 after acquiring an additional 508,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Masimo by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after acquiring an additional 149,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Masimo by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masimo by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 87,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $125.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.30. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

