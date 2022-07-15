Cerity Partners LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $92.80 and a one year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

