Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $135.50 and a 12 month high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $804,690.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

