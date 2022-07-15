Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

