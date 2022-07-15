Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $238,172,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $87,926,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,220,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 6,738.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Rentals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,344,000 after buying an additional 119,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on URI. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.

NYSE URI opened at $248.53 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.08 and a 200-day moving average of $306.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

