Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $210.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $203.37 and a one year high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

