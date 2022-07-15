Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 219.9% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 46,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $129,555,000 after buying an additional 32,020 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,247.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,526.70.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.