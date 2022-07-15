Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Gap Up to $36.06

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $36.87. Citizens Financial Group shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 39,368 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,828,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,850,754,000 after acquiring an additional 455,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

