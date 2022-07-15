Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Position Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $514.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.15 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

