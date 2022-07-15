Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 3,261 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $175.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a market cap of $462.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.