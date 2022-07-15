CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $34.30 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $28.72 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.15 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s payout ratio is -15.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

