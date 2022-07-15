Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $10,361,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $116.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.28. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $373.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $131.55 per share, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

