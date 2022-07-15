Cwm LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at $22,812,487.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $45.31 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

