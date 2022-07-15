DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 147.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

