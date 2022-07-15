Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $197.60 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $8.01. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.64%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total transaction of $159,845.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.