Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Up to $14.30

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.30, but opened at $14.63. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $14.83, with a volume of 53 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $595.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.58 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 26.23%. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 252.81%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,920,426.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,240 shares of company stock worth $3,503,126. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.