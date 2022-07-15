Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Shares Gap Up to $14.49

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DCT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.49, but opened at $14.82. Duck Creek Technologies shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 1,324 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.21.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
