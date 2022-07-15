Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,130 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.14.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

