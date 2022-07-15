Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 231.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $1,339,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 30,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

