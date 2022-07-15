Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 872 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $369.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.03. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $324.14 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.11.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

