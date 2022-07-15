Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 93,649 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,649 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRAB. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

