Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,795 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Immersion as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immersion by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Immersion by 30,661.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Immersion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 162,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 151,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William C. Martin acquired 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.22. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter.

IMMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

