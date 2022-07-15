Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVEC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in NVE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVE by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NVE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NVE stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $80.03.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 21.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

